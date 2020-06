Tee times for Monday Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association event at Golf Club of Bucyrus

Pairings for Golf Club of Bucyrus

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association announces the team pairings for the upcoming tournament to be held at Golf

Club of Bucyrus on June 15.:

A – (16-18) —– Team #1- 9 a.m. Mason Rinehart, Nathan Stewart, Jacob Beaschler; Team #2 – 9:10 a.m. Nathan Newell, Alexander Crowe, Grady Jackson; Team #3 – 9:20 a.m. Andrew Crowe, Alex Pratt, Mallory Graham; Team #4 – 9:30 a.m. Tara Murphy, Bronson Dalenberg, Matthew Homburg; Team #5 – 9:40 a.m. Hunter Yancey, Max Longwell, Gavin Lester; Team #6 – 9:50 a.m. Logan Niese, Braden Shuff, Anthony Swartz, Karson Kimmel.

B – (13-15) —– Team #7 – 10:00 a.m. Nicholas McMullen, Chase Brackenridge, Brock Montgomery; Team #8 – 10:10 a.m. Thomas Kaufman, Grant Bentley, Isaac Dillon; Team #9 -10:20 a.m. Liv Gier, Nathan McMullen, Kaden Ottley; Team #10 –

10:30 a.m. Logan Keller, Jordyn Alspach, Jace Boyce; Team #11 – 10:40 a.m. Dylan Helmers, Michael Farley, Lucy Myers,

Rayma Smith; Team #12 – 10:50 a.m. Maura Murphy, Alex Schultz, Carson Walker, Brady Keller.

C – (12 & Under) —– Team 13 – 11:00 a.m. Grady Wisecup, Alex Yancey, Wayne Morrison Jr.; Team #14 – 11:10 a.m. Britton Pottkotter, Kolton Crider, Jenson Stover, Brady Carr.