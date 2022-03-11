Galion Primary School Kindergarten registration continues

GALION – Kindergarten registration for the Galion City School District will begin March 1.

Parents enrolling kindergarten children for the 2022-2023 school year should do so throughout the month of March by calling the Primary School office. Any child five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022, is eligible to register.

Kindergarten registration is open to any child five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022. Children entering

school for the first time must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communication, other health or medical conditions and developmental delays.

The Galion Primary School will be holding kindergarten screening days on April 20 from 9-4 and April 21 from 1-8. The screenings will be held at Gracepoint Church.

Please call the Primary School office to schedule an appointment at 419-468-4010.