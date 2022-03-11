Local students named to Bluffton’s undergraduate dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2021 term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list. Bluffton University students from Galion named to the dean’s list are: Basil Gates, Jocelyn Shade, Simon Shawk, and Michael Stuff.

Located on a 65-acre residential campus in northwest Ohio and lined with abundant natural beauty, Bluffton University offers more than 80 majors, minors and programs for undergraduate students with nationally accredited programs in dietetics, education, music and social work.