Richards family donates FFA hog for school

Every year the Wynford FFA hosts the small animal barn at the Crawford County Fair. This past year Hord Family Farms donated two piglets to be in the small animal barn. After the fair, the FFA donates the pigs to one of the FFA families to raise and process.

This year the Ryan and Rebecca Richards family decided to raise and process a pig to donate back to the backpack program in the elementary school. From the hog, the school was able to send meat home to 40 families in the Wynford community. Kudos to the Richards family and Hord Family Farms.