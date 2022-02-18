Students lend a hand at Columbus Zoo

GALION — Northmor JOG and Youth Safety Council went down to the Columbus Zoo Feb. 15 to assist in taking down Christmas lights from the Wildlights at the Zoo.

This volunteer experience is a way to give back to the community and to gain work experience — plus the students look forward to this trip each year. The weather was good for taking down the lights but they had to fight snow and ice on the ground to get some of the lights and extension cords undone.

The group will return in March as the Columbus Zoo is behind in taking the lights down because of weather and there are not as many volunteers this year.

Students from Northmor’s JOG and Youth Safety Council gather at the Columbus Zoo as they help remove the Christmas lights. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_IMG-5992-1-.jpg Students from Northmor’s JOG and Youth Safety Council gather at the Columbus Zoo as they help remove the Christmas lights.