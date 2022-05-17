OhioHealth celebrates with ribbon cutting

LEXINGTON — The celebration was live streamed by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development on Facebook.

The OB/GYN practice providers in Lexington include James Alford, MD, Terry Grogg, MD, and Patti Sprang, WHNP-BC, NCMP. Sprang recently joined OhioHealth in March and has more than 30 years of experience as a nurse practitioner in women’s health. She is also certified by the North American Menopause Society as a menopause practitioner.

The new location is OhioHealth’s third OB/GYN practice in Richland County. OhioHealth Physician Group Obstetrics and Gynecology also has practices within the Medical Offices at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital 335 Glessner Avenue, in Mansfield, as well as within the medical office building at 24 Morris Road, Suite 3, in Shelby. In addition to the pro OhioHealth Physician Group Obstetrics and Gynecology hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 13 to celebrate their opening at 375 West Main Street in Lexington, Ohio. viders listed above, Laura Masimore, CNM, WHNP, practices in Mansfield and Shelby.

All three OB/GYN practices are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment in Lexington or Mansfield, call 567-241-7055. Appointments at the Shelby practice can be scheduled by calling 419-342-2900.