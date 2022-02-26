2nd Annual Crawford County Business Forecast & Economic Development Update approaches

GALION/CRESTLINE — Consider joining the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce and the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Feb. 24 as we host the 2nd Annual Crawford County Business Forecast & Economic Development Update.

This year the event will be held at The Venue at Old 30 (1330 E Mansfield St in Bucyrus) and start promptly at 7:30 a.m. as we hope to end by 9 a.m. Every year, we try to beat the clock – will we be able to it this year?

In the past, our chamber and the Bucyrus Chamber have each held our own event, just a few weeks apart. In early 2020, after both Jessie Furner and I took over as Executive Directors of our respective chambers, we decided we wanted to hold just one event moving forward so our members could have just one meeting to sponsor and attend. Last year in February of 2021, we were able to successfully hold a virtual event with many great speakers. We decided it was the perfect opportunity to collaborate on the event for years to come.

This annual Forecast Breakfast gives members of both Chambers the opportunity to network together and to hear community and industry leaders reflect on the results of the previous year, discuss plans for the upcoming year, and to forecast the impact of market trends and outside elements on local business community.

The 2022 speaker lineup will include: Dawn Ratliff, ADM Benefit Plans Agency, Inc.; Cindy Wallis, Community Counseling Services, Inc.; Todd Boyer, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group; Josh Dyer, Crawford Park District; Nate Harvey, North Central State College; James Patrick, Bucyrus Copper Kettle Works; Bob Matney, Netpoint Consulting; Howard LaCroix, Galion LLC; and Jim Spreng, Spreng Capital Management, Inc. Please note, the speaker lineup is tentative and subject to change.

Many thanks to corporate sponsor, Anthem for making this event possible and our breakfast sponsor, Avita Health System. The event is also made possible thanks to our 2022 co-sponsors: A-1 Printing, ADM Benefits, Alternative Energy Source, ARK Realty, Bucyrus Copper Kettle Works, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Copper Irons, Covert Manufacturing, Craig A. Miley Realty & Auction, Crawford County Now, Dostal & Kirk, Firelands Federal Credit Union, First Federal Bank of Ohio, First Federal Community Bank, Flick Packaging, Galion LLC, GBL Bank, Huntington Bank, J&F Construction, Longstreth Memorials, Magnolia Terrace, Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mizick Miller, North Central State College, Park National Bank, People’s Savings and Loan, Pioneer Career & Technology Adult Education, Spreng Capital Management, and Tramec Sloan.

A limited number of $200 sponsorships are still available for this event. Sponsors will be listed on all digital and print marketing materials and given the opportunity to provide promotional items for gift bags. Sponsorships will be accepted through Thursday, February 17th.

Reservations are required to attend and will accepted through Tuesday, February 22nd. Tickets are $20 per person. You can make your reservations by clicking the link HERE or call the Bucyrus Chamber at 419-562-4811 or the Galion-Crestline Chamber at 419-468-7737.