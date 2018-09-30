Manufacturing association opposes State Issue 1

COLUMBUS — Eric Burkland, president of The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association (OMA) has assued a statement regarding the OMA Board of Directors decision to oppose State Issue 1, a Constitutional Amendment that would reduce penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing and using illegal drugs.

“Ohio’s manufacturers care deeply about the safety of their employees. Issue 1 has the potential to undermine workplace safety due to new relaxed criminal drug sentencing laws.

If Issue 1 passes, Ohio will have some of the country’s most lenient criminal drug laws. With drugs already posing a significant challenge in the workplace, manufacturers need laws that protect, not endanger, workers and their workplaces and productivity. Additionally, the amendment would make it more difficult for judges to connect offenders to rehabilitation services.

In Ohio, criminal sentencing reform should be accomplished in statute via the state’s legislative processes. Issue 1 would inappropriately enshrine criminal sentencing in Ohio’s Constitution. The Ohio General Assembly could not pass laws to change Issue 1. Only another constitutional amendment and statewide election could modify Issue 1.

For these reasons, the OMA Board of Directors opposes State Issue 1.” State Issue 1 is a statewide ballot issue on Ohio’s November 6, 2018, Gener

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_2018-election.jpg