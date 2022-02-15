OSU Extension to host Mid-Ohio Small Farm Conference

MANSFIELD — Ohio State Extension announced plans to host a Small Farm Conference in Mansfield on March 12, 2022. The theme for this year’s Mid-Ohio Small Farm Conference is “Sowing Seeds for Success.”

Conference sessions topics are geared to new and small farm owners. There will be five different conference tracks including: Horticulture; Produce Production; Natural Resources; Livestock; Specialty Crops; Farm Management; Marketing; and Miscellaneous Topics. Some conference topic highlights include: Growing and Selling Cut Flowers; Invasive Pests in Fruit Production; Shitake Mushroom Production; Getting Started in Hemp Production, and Navigating the World of Cottage Food Regulations.

Anyone interested in developing or growing their small farm is invited to attend including market gardeners, farmers market vendors, and anyone interested in small farm living.

Attendees will have the opportunity to browse a trade show featuring the newest and most innovative ideas and services for their farming operation. The conference provides an opportunity to talk with the vendors and network with others. The Conference will take place from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Mansfield OSU Campus in Ovalwood Hall, just minutes from I-71 and US Rt 30.

Please visit: https://go.osu.edu/2022osusmallfarmconf for conference and registration details or call OSU Extension Morrow County 419-947-1070.