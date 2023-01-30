Olivia Chase is the Student of the Month for the Col. Crawford Lions Club

The Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month for December, 2022, is Olivia Chase. She is a senior at CCHS and the daughter of Michael and Becca Chase. Miss Chase serves as class secretary and participates in Young Life and Teen Institute.

Olivia’s sports activities include both track and cross country. With her cross country team, she has participated in the past three State Cross Country meets. Last year she was an All Ohio Academic. Olivia has served as FFA president for the last two school years.

As a member of Young Riders 4-H Club, Olivia shows her two horses, Lady and Remie. She is on the Crawford County Junior Fair Board. Miss Chase stated that an accomplishment that she is very proud of is winning the State Pole Bending Competition.

Olivia is a member of Bucyrus United Methodist Church. She has also worked at Old 30 Barbeque for the past year. Planning to major in Agri-Science education, she would like to become an Agricultural Science teacher.

Olivia and her parents were guests of the Col. Crawford Lions at their January dinner meeting on the 12th. She received a commemorative certificate and a check for one hundred dollars.

