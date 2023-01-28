Economic Committee analyzes goals, projects for the year

The City of Galion’s Economic Development and Airport Committee met on Jan. 17 for the first time in 2023.

Gathering in the Uptowne Municipal Building, Council Members Thomas Fellner, Melissa Frank and Mike Richart analyzed various economic goals and potential projects for the year.

Looking back to pre-COVID-19 concepts, the feasibility of constructing the Freese Center was discussed, as an additional recreational facility to compliment the Galion Community Center YMCA.

“From my standpoint, the Freese Center is frozen and there’s been a reluctance to use the Freese dollars,” Fellner said. “I think in 2019 it had some steam and momentum. Now the cost of construction {will} cause the original money to cover something the size of a postage stamp, or the original proposal gets built for many times what it was designed for.”

Members agreed that, considering the availability of Freese funds, the money should be put to use, in addition to ongoing scholarships.

The Freese Center is a proposed complex on Galion’s north side that can be used for local and regional sports activities, as well as other events.

Committee members then talked about other projects under the Galion Port Authority, while acknowledging supply chain issues and a rise in material costs.

They are also seeking another entity to collect and distribute road tax revenue. The money currently is kept in a fund until an entity comes forth to organize and distribute it. This action must be initiated by someone in the community. Anyone interested can contact the mayor’s office.

“I see progress in this county and within a 20-30 mile radius,” Frank concluded. “I hope we can get some more community members to help with some of these things we discussed and be part of making Galion a great place.”

The Economic Development and Airport Committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21.