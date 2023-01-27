UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, January 28 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for winter are:

Saturn – “Lord of the Rings” is a beautiful sight, 1 billion miles away, and we are hoping to see some of its moons too.

Jupiter – the largest planet in our solar system, a giant gas planet, and has several visible moons.

Andromeda Galaxy – a real nice image and the furthest object you can see with the naked eye.

Orion Nebula – a large gas cloud, 1,300 light-years away, and the birthplace of stars.

M15 – thought to be one of the oldest globular clusters.

M57 – a ring nebula, only 7000 years old, and has an estimated temperature of 216,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pleiades (M45) – the famous star cluster that is the closest to earth, only 444 light-years away, and estimated to be 100 million years old.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Heart Hike

Wednesday, February 1 – Tuesday, February 28 Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District invites you to take a stroll through Lowe-Volk Park looking for hearts as you go. Each one will have an interesting fact for you to read. Once you finish your hike, stop at the front desk of the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center to collect your prize! (The hearts will be out all the time; you can only collect your prize when the Nature Center is open.)

Homeschool in Nature: Snow Tarp

Thursday, February 2 10am & 2pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

This month the Crawford Park homeschool group will be investigators to discover what happened on our snow tarp. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5–12-year-old.

