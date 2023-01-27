Man wanted after overnight shooting in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — At approximately 6:22pm on 1/26/23, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the 700 block of Gay St. reference shots being fired at a residence from a vehicle. Witnesses offered a description of the vehicle, and officers found it parked in the area of 728 Gay St. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Gary Poth (40yoa, Bucyrus, Ohio).

Officers located footprints leading from the vehicle to 728 Gay St. and they contacted the female resident there. The female initially denied gunshots had taken place, but officers later discovered .45 caliber shell casings in front of the house.

Crawford County Probation was called to the scene, and with the assistance of Crawford County Deputies, the house was searched. Officers located evidence indicating the attic entry had been disturbed, which resulted in Crawford County SRT being called to the scene as well. SRT searched the house, including the attic, and no one was found inside the home.

Later in the investigation, the female divulged that she and Poth were arguing about their relationship over phone prior to the gunshots. The female said she heard the gunshots and was inside the home with her children at the time. There were no injuries.

Currently, Poth is wanted by law enforcement for his involvement in another area shooting. He is described as being 5’11”, 240 lbs., short blonde hair and blue eyes. Bucyrus Police Department has posted his photos on their Facebook page.

Poth is considered armed and dangerous, and citizens are encouraged to call police with any information.

Poth https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2023/01/web1_63EE9B9C-4923-4FEF-842B-AC3BE75062A7_ne202312775532411.jpeg Poth Submitted