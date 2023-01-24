Pioneer BOE hears full agenda at December meeting

SHELBY- Agreements and revisions were decided at the December Pioneer Board of Education meeting. Approval of the Richland Interagency Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding with Ohio Head Start for the 2022-2023 school year were done. Also, approved were revisions to the hourly pay schedule for staff not covered by the Master Agreement for 2023-2024 contracts.

Donations accepted as follows: Avenue Church, Rebecca Diesk, (Ontario) $2000 for Pioneer’s Sharing Closet. This donation will be used to buy supplies for the Pioneer Sharing Closet for student needs; Pam Blankenhorn (Shelby) donated $300 to the Art Barr Scholarship fund. This donation will be used for annual student scholarships; Mary Lee Barr (Shelby) donated $50 to the Pioneer Penguin Fund. This fund is used to help students in need during the Holiday season; Connie Brinson (Shelby) donated clothing with an estimated value of $200 to be used in the Pioneer Sharing Closet for students in need; Mr. & Mrs. Mike Fraley (Shelby) donated clothing and shoes to be used in the Pioneer Sharing Closet for students in need; Bob Halsey (Galion) donated clothing and accessories to be used for the Pioneer Sharing Closet for students in need. Luke Kleilein (Delaware, OH) $100 to the Art Barr Scholarship fund. Judy Kocher (Galion) donated clothing for the Pioneer Sharing Closet to be used for students in need. James & Kimberly McHenry (Plymouth, MI) donated $50 to the Art Barr Scholarship; Dawn Wright Smith, Blackbaud Giving Fund (Charleston, SC) donated $30 to the Pioneer Alumni Endowment fund; and Christina Zeller (Galion) $100 to the Pioneer Sharing Closet.

Linda Schumacher, the treasurer, reported the audit was finished and it would be posted soon. Percent rates were moving up to show more growth on PCTC funds.

Clay Frye, directions of operations, reported the staff donated 27 boxes to 27 students who were in need this holiday season. Afterward, the staff found 3 more students in need and arranged for three more boxes of food for the students in need.

Robyn Almanson, a board member, gave the student achievement report starting with the November 2022 Students of the Month. Lexi Parr (Lexington) is enrolled in the Medical Technologies program at Pioneer. She is a senior at Lexington High School and is the daughter of Matt and Tina Parr.

At Pioneer, Parr is involved in NTHS, Health & Safety Committee, and the Mock Trial. Outside of school, she volunteers her time at the homeless shelter and with the Period Poverty Project. She is also active in her church youth group, serving as President.

Pioneer has been the best experience for Parr. “All of the teachers, lab instructors, and administration celebrate the students at Pioneer.” In the future, Parr plans to go to North Central State College and attend Nursing School.

Graysen Jackson is also the November 2022 Student of the Month. Jackson is enrolled in the Carpentry program at Pioneer. He is a senior from Lucas High School and is the son of Brent and Naomi Jackson.

At Lucas, Jackson plays on the varsity football team, plays basketball, and volunteers his extra time helping shovel community members’ driveways as well as helping mulch the local park. Jackson wants to start his own business for either carpentry or tree service.

The following students have earned six-point certifications in Microsoft Office PowerPoint:

Tyson Dickerson (Shelby), Molly Reiderman (Willard), Dallen Denzer, and Hattie Crabtree (Wynford), Austin Bechter and Colin Dingus (Crestview), Jansen Potts (Plymouth), Amari Caddell and Colin Milligan (Ontario), Aden Biederman and Joshua Grayson, Colonel Crawford, Michael Cline (Goal Digital), Mia Felder (Galion), and Matthew Kaylor (Lexington).

Pioneer meets on the third Monday of each month at 7 pm in the conference room. January will be the organizational meeting in the board meeting room.