GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 17

There was a male issued a citation for expired tags on Dawsett Avenue.

A male was arrested on Harding Way West after harrasing Columbia Gas employees while showing a knife.

Jan. 18

A male was issued a citation for driving under suspension on North Market Street.

The dog warden was called to Grand Street for a dog biting a person.

Jan. 19

There was a male cited for an OVI on Harding Way East.

A citation was given for failure to yield following a non-injury accident at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Jan. 21

A male was arrested on a warrant on Mansfield Street.

A female was issued a citation for expired license plates on Timberlane Drive.

Jan. 22

A male ws cited for driving under suspension on Gelsanliter Road.

There was a non-injury accident reported at Speedway on Harding Way West.

A vehicle was reported to be on fire at Amvets Post 1979 on Harding Way East.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2023/01/web1_thumbnail_ECEA958C-F2E5-4CC2-89D1-7B4F79031B14-1.jpg