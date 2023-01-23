Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight

BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased.

Officers immediately secured the scene. They began speaking with a witness, and it was discovered that a subject of interest had left the area. Officers went to the subject’s home, where they made contact with an adult male, and he was subsequently placed in investigative custody.

Currently, police are still in the fact-gathering stage of this investigation. At this time, BPD will not be releasing the names of the involved parties. Actual cause of death is unknown at this time, and an autopsy is planned for today in Lucas County.

There has been much speculation and many rumors circulating on social media. This is BPD’s first news release about the incident, and we ask the community’s patience as we attempt to ensure the integrity of this investigation. More information will be released at the appropriate time.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2023/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0438.jpg