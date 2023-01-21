Colonel Crawford School elects Board of Governors

NORTH ROBINSON – The Colonel Crawford School Board held their annual organizational meeting on January 4th, 2023. Brad McKibben was appointed Board President during this meeting, and Margie Hoyles was appointed Vice President. McKibben has been on the board since 2016, and Hoyles has served since 2015. Brad is an owner/agent of the Insurance Center of Bucyrus and a local pastor, while Margie is a retired Colonel Crawford administrative assistant. The other board members of 2023 are Norm Huber, Scott Rike, and Gordon Grove. Norm has been with the board since 2004 and is a retired Colonel Crawford teacher. Scott joined the board in 2018 and is a Staff Lieutenant / Assistant District Commander with the State Highway Patrol. Gordon has been on the board since 2019 and is a former Captain and acting Chief for the Bucyrus Fire Department. Board Committee Assignments for 2023:

● Finance: Norm Huber and Brad McKibben

● Legislative Liaison: Scott Rike and Brad McKibben

● Negotiations and Personnel: Norm Huber and Scott Rike

● School Facilities and Buildings & Grounds: Margie Hoyles and Gordon Grove

● Board Policy Review: Gordon Grove and Margie Hoyles

The board also approved the meeting dates for 2023 as follows: January 30th, February 13th, March 20th, April 17th, May 15th, June 19th, July 10th, August 21st, September 18th, October 16th, November 20th, and December 18th. All board meetings will be held in the PreK-12 Building Media Center.

Superintendent Todd Martin said, “I am very fortunate, as a superintendent, to be working with such a wonderful board. Each member has a long history with the district and is very familiar with the Eagle community. As a team, we are eager to see what we can accomplish.”

Colonel Crawford Local School District aims to promote and support a structure for family and community involvement in the education system while ensuring the development and implementation of high-quality and standards-based education. Our staff encourages and maintains a positive and safe learning environment. Providing education to nearly 1,000 students from preschool through 12th grade, the district offers a curriculum with a wide range of electives and comprehensive courses of study in college preparatory, vocational and physical education programs.

Mission Statement:

“To enable students to grow academically and socially by providing a positive and challenging learning environment.” Specifics about district goals, calendar events, and more can be found at the Colonel Crawford Local Schools website through the following link: www.cck12.org.