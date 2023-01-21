The Community Foundation for Crawford County announces 2023 spring semester Pry Scholarship Recipient

CRAWFORD COUNTY- The Community Foundation for Crawford County is pleased to announce Aizlyn Green as the recipient of the 2023 Spring Semester Pry Scholarship. This particular scholarship can be awarded for the summer, fall and spring semesters, and preference is given to students attending North Central State College (NCSC) and/or the Crawford Success Center (CSC). Most recipients are also non-traditional students.

Aizlyn is a Wynford High School/PCTC graduate who has been working as a dental assistant. However, after taking a job at a funeral home, Aizlyn has found a new passion. She now wishes to take business management classes with the goal of eventually becoming a funeral director and a licensed mortician. According to Aizlyn, “All the grief families go through when a loved one dies can never bring them back, but being able to give them a proper funeral or service for the deceased and their families feels rewarding.”

The deadline to apply for the Pry Scholarship for the summer semester is May 2. Most of the Foundation’s other scholarships are available for online application through March 1. Visit www.cfcrawford.org.

Established in 1984 with the generous help of the Timken Foundation, The Community Foundation for Crawford County bridges philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.