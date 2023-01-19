Concerts at The Galion featuring CONNE

GALION-Galion Community Theatre begins its 2023 Concert Series on Friday, January 20th at 7:30 PM. CONNE, a band local to Mansfield, OH, plays its own brand of R&B, jazz, funk, soul, and blues that you don’t want to miss!

Paul Sulser, President of GCT’s Board of Directors says, “The 2023 Concerts at The Galion is a wonderful addition to our season. We are excited to welcome CONNE to our theatre and continue our concert series for the second year.” Sulser went on to say, “GCT has been making efforts to open our doors more consistently throughout the year, and we can’t wait to invite you all into the theatre space.”

Tickets for this concert can be purchased for just $8 at www.galiontheatre.org, by calling 419-468-2662, or on the night of at the door. Season Passes are available for $40 (six concerts for the price of five!)

CONNE performs at GCT on Friday, January 20th at 7:30 PM and doors will open at 7:00 PM. This concert series is made possible by presenting sponsor, Avita Health Systems.