OhioHealth workforce program to benefit high school seniors

MANSFIELD — OhioHealth is currently accepting applications for the OhioHealth Healthcare Scholars Program, which allows for little-to-no out-of-pocket job training costs to high school seniors, who will graduate in 2023. The program provides a pathway to a healthcare career in critical need roles, such as facilities maintenance specialist, medical assistant, medical lab technician, pharmacy technician, radiological technician, respiratory therapist, sterile processing, and surgical technologist.

Students selected for the OhioHealth Healthcare Scholars Program will be hired as an OhioHealth associate for a part-time, entry-level position. OhioHealth’s Education Benefits program will be available to pay for school tuition and fees (up to $5,250 a calendar year tax free) and help students graduate debt-free from a workforce training program.

The competitive application process includes applying online by January 15, 2023. Applicants may be asked for a resume and letter of recommendation from a high school teacher, coach, or administrator. The students will also be interviewed. Students selected for the program will be notified by March 1.

For more information, contact [email protected]