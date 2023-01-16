Chief Shook steps down from Crestline Police Department

CRESTLINE — Crestline Chief of Police Jeffrey Shook recently decided to step down from his position. Shook submitted his resignation to the city mayor Linds Pitt Horning on Jan. 6, 2023.

“I have been in law enforcement for 34 years and the time for me to hang up the handcuffs has come,” Shook said in the resignation. “Over the past several months it has become clear that my desire to deal with all that comes with the position I am in, has diminished to the point that it is starting to affect my physical, psychological, and emotional health.”

The move was to be made effective immediately for the chief who had led the Crestline Police Department since 2018. Before his position in Crestline, Shook held the same job with New Washington.

For the time being, the interim Chief of Police will be Officer Jason Kitzmiller, per Mayor Horning. The city will name a permanent placeholder for the position at some point.