Upcoming Crawford Park events

Feeding Day

Saturday, January 14 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The animal ambassadors of the Crawford Park District get a variety of foods. Some prefer worms or mice, while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Stop by the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center and help prepare some of the animals’ meals to feed to them. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Owl Prowl

Tuesday, January 17 6pm Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Rd.

Our nocturnal fliers have some fun, and sometimes eerie, vocalizations. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh Dyer for this leisurely hike to explore the adaptations that make owls effective night hunters. While the goal is to hear owls, remember, just like in Owl Moon, “sometimes there’s an owl and sometimes there isn’t.” A fun hike for all ages. Flashlight recommended. Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Book Club

Wednesday, January 18 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Calling all book lovers! The Crawford Park District Book Club is looking for new members to join. Each month we will read and discuss a book that relates to the flora and fauna of nature. Fiction, non-fiction, comedies, tragedies, mysteries, classics, all types are welcomed and enjoyed. Come on out with a book of your choice, join in the discussion, and enjoy book of the month-themed snacks like trail mix, huckleberries, and even bear claws! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

The Falcons

Wednesday, January 18 7pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Six species of falcons can be found in North America. Sleek and graceful, fast and powerful, the falcons are nature’s most finely honed airborne predators. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Warren Uxley for a PowerPoint presentation about falcons. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Winter Tree ID

Saturday, January 21 10am Sears Woods1486 Mt. Zion Rd.

Many nature enthusiasts may find it daunting to identify trees in the winter. A closer look at a winter tree or shrub can yield many unseen characters that enable positive ID. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh Dyer for this leisurely stroll through Sears Woods as we head off trail in search of as many tree species as we can encounter. From buds and bark to leaf scars and branch arrangement, you’ll learn the keys to correctly identifying winter trees. Picture and note taking are welcome! Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Face to Face: Axolotls

Saturday, January 21 2pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea to meet the newest additions to the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center menagerie: axolotls! Axolotls are aquatic salamanders native to Mexico, and their frilly external gills give them an unusual appearance. They have become quite popular with kids since they are featured in Minecraft! There will be opportunities to hold and/or touch the axolotls. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

