Galion Community Foundation distributes grants, funds

GALION- The Galion Community Foundation recently distributed over $59,000.00 in grants, specified funds, and event sponsorships to 17 area agencies in support of various community projects. Distributions were made in April and again June of 2022. Grants went to the following:

Come Home to Galion December 2022 Celebration: $2,000.00.

Crawford County Publicity Materials: $600.00.

Friends of the Crawford County Park District Kids Binoculars: $1,090.00.

Friends of the Galion Public Library Summer Reading Program: $1,000.00.

Galion Cemetery Association Landscaping Materials: $1,500.00.

Galion Community Center-Y Pool Tile Replacement: $1,4050.78.

Galion Council of Religious Education Instructional Materials: $600.00.

Galion Golden Age Club Advertising, Upkeep, Recycling Project: $2,476.00.

Galion Community Chorus Messiah Sponsorship: $1,000.00.

Galion Elementary PTO Tiger Dash/Fitness Program: $500.00.

Galion Girls Summer Softball Double Level Sponsorship: $600.00.

Galion High School Volleyball National Camp Attendance: $1,500.00.

Galion Middle School Spooktacular: $200.00.

Galion Tiger Alumni Band Music & Stipend (Lead Musicians): $1,000.00.

Pickle Run Committee Summer Celebration: $1,500.00.

Preserving Galion History, Inc. Gill House Renovation: $6,000.00.

Sara Beegle Child Care Center Rubber Playground Mulch: $1,000.00.

A special grant was presented to the Galion Community Center-Y to assist with installing new pickle ball courts: $20,000.00.

Specified Accounts, established by donors to support a designated program. were also distributed in April. These accounts include:

Center-Y (from the Ruth Ann Duvall Fund) Youth memberships: $339.01.

Fairway/Waycraft (from the UCT Fund) Operating Expenses: $197.13.

Galion Public Library (From the James Operating Expenses Melvin Boyer Fund): $1,098.85.

New Washington Towne Band Music and Materials: $1,029.71.

Galion Schools (From the Martha HOBY ProgramWheatcraft Fund): $350.30.

Additionally, annual event/program support/sponsorships will be made as previously approved.

These awards include:

The Galion Community Theatre Sponsorship for 1 play/year: $500.00.

Galion Athletic Department Football/Basketball Program Ads: $100.00.

Galion City Schools – Drama Dept. Spring Musical Sponsorship: $100.00.

Galion City Schools – Yearbook Program Advertising Support: $100.00.

Beyond the grants, designed funds and sponsorships identified above, the Galion Community Foundation also manages 21 active scholarship funds. In 2022, these accounts generated income to fund 31 individual scholarships which were awarded to graduating seniors from Galion, Colonel Crawford, Northmor and Wynford High Schools. In all recipients were awarded $66,335.00.

In 2022, the Galion Community Foundation awarded a total of $125, 166.78 to area agencies and scholarship recipients.

Formed in 1957, the Galion Community Foundation is the area’s oldest foundation, serving Galion and the surrounding area continuously for 65 years. The Galion Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization which administers fifty (50) accounts. Since 2001 the Foundation has distributed over $1,000,000.00 through scholarships to area students, grants to local projects, and directed payments to charities, groups and other organizations serving Galion and the surrounding area. For more information about the Galion Community Foundation and its mission, to make a donation to a current account or to establish a new fund, visit galioncommunityfoundation.org.

