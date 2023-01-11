Galion resident celebrates 100th birthday

GALION- Galion resident Virginia “Jenny” (Lanter) Clevenger celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 5, 2023. Born in 1923 in Harrison County, Kentucky, Jenny was one of 10 children born into a farming family. She went on to marry Garland Clevenger and have six children. She was employed at ITT/North Electric/PECO for many years.

Today, she is blessed with 5 children (son Gary Clevenger passed away in November 2021), 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She lives independently in Galion where she does housework, loves to shop and spends time with her family.

She was also a seamstress who inspired her four daughters to sew and quilt. They gather annually to quilt in her honor. Her family loves her deeply and is so thrilled to see her celebrate 100 years!

