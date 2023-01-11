Galion’s BOE recognizes students

GALION – The Galion City School District Board of Education met on December 13, 2022. The board reviewed, discussed, and, when necessary, approved preliminary agenda items. Following those initial items, the board moved to student recognition.

The board recognized four students who have consistently demonstrated the ‘Portrait of a Tiger’ trait, Involved, throughout the month of December. The Involved trait calls for students to display a passion for the community’s success through active engagement in service opportunities and for them to seek ways to participate in school-related activities to develop a sense of Galion Pride. The students recognized are Korbin Hurst – Kindergarten; Paul Price – 5th grade; Rhiley Skaggs – 8th grade and Wyatt Estep – 11th grade.

“Our Profile of a Tiger reflects our district vision of identified traits we believe our students need to succeed in college, their career, and life,” said Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “We will continue concentrating on the profile traits as we move into the second semester.”

The board then recognized three students who earned First Team All-Ohio recognition for their success in fall athletics. “The 1st Team All-Ohio award goes to student-athletes for their athletic ability, knowledge of the game, team spirit and character,” stated Kyle Baughn, athletic director. “We are very proud of their hard work and dedication and wish them the best in the future.” The student-athletes recognized are Ella Payne – Division III 1st Team All-Ohio Volleyball (Setter); Landon Kurtzman – Division IV 1st Team All-Ohio Football (Defensive End); and Landon Campbell – Division IV 1st Team All-Ohio Football (Punter).

Regular board business included the review of past meeting minutes, employee contracts, the treasurer’s report, and a policy revision. Agreements were approved with Ohio Heartland CAC Head Start and the Crawford County Health Department for nursing services.

