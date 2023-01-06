Galion Council handles year end business

GALION- The final week before the new year commenced was busy for Galion City Council members, as the group convened for their last three meetings of 2022.

Inside the Municipal Building, several matters were discussed and voted upon, including a look at the 2023 budget. The 60-page document shows expenses current exceed estimated revenue, per Mayor Tom O’Leary, but are offset by a “healthy” general fund balance.

O’Leary noted some capital expenditures have been moved into 2024, including work on water facilities — to be in compliance with the EPA — while attempting to keep local water and sewer rates low.

The council then passed resolutions to reappoint members to the Freese, Galion Design Review, and Harding Way West Design Review Boards, which were all required before the year ended. Additionally, Eric Faulds was approved for a new four-year term with the Galion Port Authority Board of Directors.

Council members also discussed the Level 3 snow emergency around Christmas weekend and its accompanying winds, ice and plowing challenges.

Special meetings to wrap up the year then occurred on Dec. 28 and 29 to finalize funding and close out the annual budget.

City Auditor Brian Satterfield offered extensive budgetary analysis and the motion passed unanimously.

“The budget is a living document that’s going to change and fluctuate throughout the year,” Council Member at Large Kara Ault summarized. “A positive thing to look at is that we are catching things as they go…We all recognize it’ll change as monies come in and go out, and as different priorities come in and go out. I’m confident with all of the work everyone put into this budget.”