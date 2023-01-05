Galion City Schools hosts Safety Week

GALION – Galion City Schools hosted a Community Helpers and Safety Week for students in the Primary School during the week of December 5-9, 2022. The week’s events were structured to educate the children about the important role of first responders and the critical jobs they perform, how to manage their own safety and how to care for aspects of their physical health. Students were encouraged to dress up daily to represent a first responders or community helper to get them excited about the week’s activities.

On Monday, Galion police officers greeted the children as they entered the school building. The police officers took time to welcome students and chat with them about their job and safety precautions. Every summer, Galion Police Department offers a week-long Safety Town Program for local students entering Kindergarten, educating them on various topics, including bicycle and traffic safety and school bus and fire safety.

The students participated in a home fire safety program in their classrooms on Tuesday. The children learned about the importance of smoke alarms and the fact that smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

The Dental Outreach Team will visit GPS in February, offering regular preventative dental visits for those who chose to participate. In preparation, each student in the building received a new toothbrush.

“We are so grateful for our community member, Dr. Fellner, who supplied our students with a new toothbrush,” said Principal Katy Erlsten. “We would also like to express appreciation to our school nurse, Sheila Sobers, for teaching our students about proper hand washing and even showing students what germs look like on our hands with a special light.”

The Common Sense Media’s Digital Citizen Curriculum was used on Thursday to teach K-2 students about healthy media habits and staying safe online. Older students learned about limiting screen time, staying safe online, and finding credible news and information on the internet.

On Friday, the building counselor and social worker launched the district’s new “It’s OK!” campaign and provided the students with a lesson on managing their emotions. The new campaign will promote mental health awareness and encourage children to seek help when feeling low.

“At Galion City Schools, we are committed to providing a learning environment that supports our students’ physical and social-emotional health,” said Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “Our Community Helpers and Safety Week prepared our youngest learners to help themselves stay safe and learn how to seek help when needed. I am very grateful to all who made it happen.”

