UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS

Homeschool in Nature: Soil Layers

Thursday, January 5 10am & 2pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District homeschool class is “digging a little deeper” this month by taking a look at the different layers of soil. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5–12-year-old. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Little Explorers: Scales

Monday, January 9 5pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District offers the “Little Explorers” program as an interactive program for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and developing toddlers’ and preschoolers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore animals with scales, including our turtles, lizards, and snakes! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

