Romanchuk secures funding for childcare services in Ashland County

COLUMBUS—State Senator Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) is glad to announce that the Ashland County Women’s Childcare Initiative has been allocated funds that will enhance their mission to provide quality childcare service to the families of Ashland County.

Senator Romanchuk secured $300,000 for the Ashland County Women’s Fund Childcare Initiative. This funding will help the Initiative’s goal in the development of a new childcare center for working parents to have access to excellent, affordable and safe childcare.

“I am very pleased that this project received funding in the 134th General Assembly,” Senator Romanchuk said. “This project will provide a great service to residents of Ashland County and bolster economic output in the community.”

The legislation will go to the Governor’s desk for signing.