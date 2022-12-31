OSU / Georgia Peach Bowl starts next wave of scams

COLUMBUS – As the Buckeyes prepare for New Year’s Eve’s Peach Bowl, scammers are back off the bench. Jamie Kaufman, President of BBB Accredited Dream Seats, Inc. says bowl games are prime time for big ticket “deals.” Only they are likely to leave a fan out in the cold. “It’s the last big game of the year and it’s bringing out the cons hoping to capitalize – the prices are huge.”

The ease of the scam and potential profit margin make it irresistible. A scammer can send something fake, using the same image multiple times and the buyer would never know. But the tickets won’t work at the gate.

“OSU tickets are such a hot commodity for unsuspecting buyers hoping for a break. Fans who normally would never click unknown links, respond to ads, or dare to dig for deals will do anything to be in person for the kickoff,” said Judy Dollison, President of BBB of Central Ohio. “When purchasing online there’s less of a perception of security risk but it’s even tougher to discern real from fake.”

The best defense truly is a good offense in this case.

“The face value pricing information is out there. Everyone knows what a ticket is worth, the pricing is online,” pointed out Kaufman. “If the price is too good to be true – you don’t even want to talk to someone like that. And hard stock tickets don’t exist anymore. So don’t believe that offer. Everything is electronically transferred only – and in this case only from an OSU ticket account TO an OSU account.”

Kaufman also advises that if someone offers to email something, but only after sending money, it’s probably not going to be a real ticket. If you don’t know the person, don’t enter into the transaction. He says he’s already replacing fake tickets with authenticated ones.

“Hopefully people don’t get too caught up in the hysteria. There will be a lot of people who will get taken advantage of. The risk/reward for scammers is too enticing.”

Ticketing Tips for the Kick-Off:

Don’t fall prey to a false sense of urgency. People often think they are the first to see a deal and act rashly trying to secure it.

Don’t purchase tickets if they don’t include the block, row, and seat details. If those details are missing, the tickets may not be in the hands of the seller yet or not exist at all. Before you buy, ensure the seats do exist in that particular venue.

Never use person-to-person payment methods (Venmo, Cashapp, Zelle, etc.) and avoid debit cards unless the seller is personally known. Even then, it’s not a good idea because these forms of payments offer no recourse. Credit cards often have recourse if the tickets are not as promised but debit cards, wire transfers or cash transactions most often do not.

Don’t communicate outside of platforms such as eBay, especially at the request of the ‘seller.’ There will be no recourse or protection that would have been provided by the legitimate site. Scammers will demand quick payment with person-to-person aps but never provide the purchased items or send fraudulent items.

Don’t buy tickets from unauthorized sources. DO buy from a business that has some sort of guarantee.

Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, avoid clicking through online ads or from emails. A common scam trick is to mimic a web address similar to a well-known company.

Always research the seller/broker on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced.

If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams. Learn how to spot a scam at BBB.org/SpotAScam.

Scam victims should contact:

Better Business Bureau – BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam.

The credit card issuer – Report the incident if the credit card number was shared, even if the transaction was not completed. Monitor statements and ask for a chargeback if potential fraud is found. It isn’t guaranteed, but many credit card companies will grant one.

Kick off is at 8 p.m., Dec. 31, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.