‘Pickle Drop’ to be held in Galion

GALION- It seems like there’s constantly something new and clever occurring in Galion. The opening of 2023 will be no different.

This Saturday night is the first annual New Year’s Eve “Pickle Drop,” nicknamed in honor of the annual Pickle Run Festival that transpires each summer at Heise Park.

Its debut to close out 2022 will center around the event’s organizers at Uptowne Galion’s 1803 Brewery & Taproom on Harding Way East.

To commemorate the event, the venue will offer pickle martinis and special drinks. Live music will begin at approximately 8 p.m.

Planet 14, located next door, also gets into the spirit by offering scrumptious deep fried pickles for purchase.

The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring commemorative 16-ounce kelly green, stadium-style cups with a New Year’s Eve logo to be distributed to patrons at 1803 Brewery & Taproom.

The special three-foot tall pickle — weighing about 15 pounds — will be dropped from 30 feet at midnight to welcome in 2023. This unique event will be followed be a rendition of the farewell song “Auld Lang Syne” and continued celebration.

To accommodate attendees who want to watch the pickle drop outside, streets in the area will be blocked off from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Parking will still be available in public lots and along side streets.

“It’s kind of a big “dill” to be able to bring an event like this to Galion, because it involves multiple partners within the community, showing our collaborative nature,” Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones explained.

The pickle moniker originated from a tale about a local businessman who dumped pickles into a Galion creek sometime in the 1890s.

Its debut to close out 2022 will center around the event’s organizers at Uptowne Galion’s 1803 Brewery & Taproom on Harding Way East. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5090.jpg Its debut to close out 2022 will center around the event’s organizers at Uptowne Galion’s 1803 Brewery & Taproom on Harding Way East. Photo by A.J. Kaufman|Aim Media Midwest