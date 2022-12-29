The Community Foundation for Crawford Co. awards over $381,000 in grants

BUCYRUS – Since March, The Community Foundation for Crawford County has awarded strategic competitive grants to local charitable organizations and municipalities totaling $381,442 and including the following recipients:

Competitive Grants went to the following:

• Crawford County Arts Council – $1,638 towards an eight-week long Art Boot Camp, AND $2,000 towards off-site activities for the Second Saturday program.

• American Red Cross – $15,600 towards four Crawford County blood drives.

• Project Noelle – $4,204 towards support groups for Crawford County children with parents affected by addiction.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, Inc. – $5,000 towards lodging for Crawford County families whose children face life threatening illnesses.

• Crawford County Agricultural Society – $50,000 towards construction of a new multi-use building on the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

• NCSC Foundation – $45,000 towards a nursing instructor salary for the 21st Century Healthcare LPN Certificate, AND $4,000 towards the Emergency Fund program for students.

• Wildlife Haven – $5,000 towards food costs of the wildlife rehabilitation program.

• Crawford Works – $35,000 towards operating costs in providing workshop materials, training and barrier removal to assist people to economic self-sufficiency through employment.

• Ohio Health Foundation – $5,000 towards mobile mammography services for Crawford County women.

• Bucyrus Backpack Program – $19,000 to help cover student meals for the 22-23 school year.

• Crawford County Affiliate of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library – $8,000 towards books for children.

• Crestline Assistance and Ministries Program (CAMP) – $2,000 for an upright freezer for the food pantry .

• Family and Community Services, Inc. (RSVP) – $4,000 towards Crawford County senior volunteer recruitment, retention and recognition, including background checks.

• Galion Community Theatre – $1,000 towards “Movies at The Galion” program.

• Grace Brethren Church Gifts of Love Program – $1,500 towards supplies.

• New Washington Veterans Memorial Park Fund of Projects, Inc. – $20,000 towards development of the New Washington Veterans Memorial Park.

• Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio – $10,000 towards JA programming for Crawford County students.

• Bucyrus Public Library – $4,000 towards bicycles and related equipment for a bike lending program.

• YMCA of Bucyrus-Tiffin, Inc. – $50,000 towards Bucyrus Y pool repair.

• Crawford Partnership – $50,000 towards continuation of Vision Campaign.

• Crawford County Community Concert Association – $5,000 towards improved concert offerings.

• #CrawfordForGood – $7,000 towards a matching pool with fundraiser benefiting Crawford County non-profit organizations.

• #Giving2sday – $25,000 to award funds participating in the Foundation’s annual fundraiser, distributed on a prorated basis.

Special Recognition Grants went to the following:

· The Salvation Army – $1,000 towards “Our Children to Your Children” program to benefit Ukrainian children in refugee camps, AND $1,200 towards food pantry and miscellaneous relocation and repair costs.

· Philanthropy Ohio – $300 for the Summer Learning program for Crawford County non-profit organizations .

The first competitive grant cycle deadline for 2023 is December 31, 2022, with grants to be awarded in the spring.

Established in 1984 with the generous help of the Timken Foundation, The Community Foundation for Crawford County is bridging philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life. Home is Why!