Bucyrus troopers investigating fatal crash involving plow truck

VERNON TWP- The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle, single crash that occurred approximately at 1:10 p.m. on December 23, 2022.

A 2022 Freightliner, operated by Matthew Ruth, age 36, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on County Road 49 (Remlinger Road) west of Township Road (Baker Road). The Freightliner slowed or came to a stop in the roadway while removing snow. A 2000 Ford Explorer, operated by Anthony Mahon, age 34, of Shelby, was traveling westbound on County Road 49 and struck the rear of the Freightliner. Mahon was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield and was pronounced deceased.

The Bucyrus Post was assisted on scene by Jefferson Twp. Fire and EMS, and Lohr’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

