Galion welcomes a White Christmas

GALION- Galion had a ‘White Christmas’ after a winter snow storm made its way to the area beginning Thursday night throughout Friday. Gusty winds and snow accumulation created quite the mess leading up to the holiday with snow drifting on roadways. In addition to the gusty winds and snow, bone chilling temperatures were also a factor in the storm. Crawford County went to a Level 3 Snow Emergency on Friday, December 23 at 8:30 a.m. and it remained in effect until Saturday, December 24 at 11:30 a.m.

“Our roadways are not improving and in fact are getting worse. Vehicles are being abandoned along the roadways. Visibility is very poor and plows are not able to keep up with the drifting. All of this combined with sub zero temperatures has made this a dangerous situation for stranded motorists and all of our first responders who continue to work through it,” Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent stated in a Facebook post on Friday evening.

On Monday, December 26 at 5:40 p.m., all snow emergencies were lifted.

As a reminder for citizens leading into the winter season according to www.weathersafety.ohio.gov, a Level 1 Snow Emergency refers to roadways being hazardous with blowing and drifting snow where roads could also be icy. When driving, motorists are encouraged to drive cautiously. In a Level 2 Snow Emergency, roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow where roads could also be icy. Only those who feel it is absolutely necessary should drive when there is a Level 2. Employees are encouraged to contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Finally, during a Level 3 Snow Emergency all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. There should be no one driving during a Level 3 unless it is absolutely necessary. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those who do travel during a Level 3 could subject themselves to arrest.

Heise Park was snow covered after the winter storm. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6008.jpg Heise Park was snow covered after the winter storm.

Winter snow storm blasts the area