GHS students create checkerboards used for middle school ROAR program

GALION – In November, Galion High School launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. In addition, through ROAR, high school students can participate in Galion’s existing work-study programs and the newly established Carpentry Skills Program.

Recently, high school students participating in the Carpentry Skills Program worked together with students in the high school woodworking class to design and construct checkerboards and carved boxes to hold the checkers. The finished products are being loaned to the middle school ROAR students for use in their Logic Games sessions during the remainder of this year’s program.

ROAR programs have existed at Galion primary, intermediate and middle schools for three years now, but this is the first year for the high school. ROAR is made possible by 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants.

Students in the middle school ROAR program have the opportunity to participate in Logic Games sessions, where they problem-solve and exercise their thinking and reasoning skills in such games as chess, Sudoku, and now, checkers. Studies show that exercising your brain in this manner increases brain health, builds confidence, provides a sense of accomplishment and improves mental agility and concentration.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to collaborate across multiple grade levels for the benefit of all,” said Jennifer Allerding, Superintendent. “We will continue to find ways to provide our students with educational opportunities that cultivate learners and enables them to be contributing members of the community.”

Photo submitted