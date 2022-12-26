CRAWFORD COUNTY PARK EVENT

Feeding Day

Wednesday, December 28 2pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The animals that reside in the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice, while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Stop by to help Crawford Park District Naturalist Lisa feed some of our animal ambassadors. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

