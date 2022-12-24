The Community Foundation for Crawford County shares #Giving2sday results

CRAWFORD COUNTY- #Giving2sday again helped light up the community when it was celebrated by The Community Foundation for Crawford County on November 29th. With 53 of the Foundation’s funds participating, over $204,000 was added to the Foundation’s coffers.

“We were very pleased with the outcome,” exclaimed Jennifer Stirm, Foundation Board member and Chair of their Development Committee. “Donors like knowing that their gift inspired a second one, as our Board contributed $25,000, and another $2,500 each was contributed by The Mason Companies, E-Z Go (a Textron Company), Apex Clean Energy, and the Hord Family Donor Advised Fund held at the Foundation, so that a total of $35,000 was available to distribute to our participating funds on a pro-rated basis. #Giving2sday was created as a day that encourages people to do good, and that’s just what Crawford County did for our community!” The preliminary tally of $166,233 which donors raised combined with the pro-rated match and prize awards means that over $204,000 is being distributed to Foundation funds supporting good causes in Crawford County.

“Joining the #Giving2sday movement has been very rewarding for us,” added Lisa Workman, Foundation President. “It has grown into a worldwide phenomenon where generosity can be imagined as a part of everyday life.”

Thanks to a $1,500 contribution from Mizick Miller & Co., Inc, prize money of $500 each was added to the top earning fund in one of each of three categories. The winners of these $500 prizes were the Bucyrus Kiwanis Fund (agency funds), the Wynford FFA Rising Sun Scholarship Fund (scholarship funds), and the Galion Community Education Foundation Fund (school funds). Ironically, this is the second consecutive year that the same three funds won this contest!

For the third year, there was a second contest – the FCBank Power Hour. All donors who contributed ONLINE from 6-7 pm on #Giving2sday were entered into a drawing every time they donated. Then three names were drawn, and those three individuals got to choose a fund that received an additional $500, thanks to a contribution of $1,500 from FCBank. Those winners and the funds that were awarded were Sandy Bosworth (Wynford FFA Rising Sun Scholarship Fund), Nancy Herman (Council on Aging Designated Fund), and Chelsea Gottfried (Friends of the Crawford Park District Fund).

Full listing of final results can be found at the Foundation’s website. Next year’s #Giving2sday will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.