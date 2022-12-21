Galion Police Chief fired from position

GALION- Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez has officially been terminated from his position effective Monday, December 19, according to the City of Galion’s Communications Director Matt Echelberry.

Previously, Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August 2022.

In an article published from the Galion Inquirer it had stated Rodriguez began his law enforcement career in 2000 when he was hired as a patrol officer by the Galion Police Department. Then, he was promoted to the spot of lieutenant in 2010.

“Chief Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave effective Aug. 17 pending a fact finding effort,” Echelberry stated in the previous article published by the Galion Inquirer.

Marc Rodriguez https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_IMG-5076.jpg Marc Rodriguez