Galion Fire and EMS hope to make the holiday special

GALION- The Galion Fire & EMS Department will help to make Christmas brighter for local families. The First Responders Children’s Foundation donated toys to the department, which will be distributed to families in need.

Toys will be available on Friday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. until gone. They have a recommended age range of 2-8.

Go to the garage located behind the Fire Station (signs will be posted). Toys will be given on a first come-first served basis, even if there is inclement weather.

“An employee at CSX made us aware of the program. We thought it sounded like a good way to give back to the community,” Fire Fighter Cory Stover said.

