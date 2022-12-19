Local woman crowned Miss Voluptuous Ohio

Brianna Streib Balliett, of Crestline, Ohio, was crowned Miss Voluptuous Ohio on Saturday, November 19. The pageant was held at Cake and Icing’s event venue in Galion, Ohio.

The Miss Voluptuous Ohio pageant is a preliminary to the Miss Voluptuous International Grand Finals, which take place April 2-7, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Balliett will compete there alongside other Ohio delegates Ms. Voluptuous Ohio Shauna McLain and Ms. Buckeye State Krista Snyder.

At the state pageant, Balliett was recognized in four additional categories: Miss Congeniality (voted on by fellow contestants), Miss Visibility (for making the most appearances representing the Miss Voluptuous program), Miss People’s Choice (via social media), and Miss Photogenic. Balliett is a photographer and took her own winning portrait for the photogenic competition.

Balliett is a 2018 graduate of Galion High School. She was awarded a track and field scholarship to Tiffin University, where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in human resources and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree. Balliett is employed by a private, nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that services Ashland, Crawford, and Richland counties. She also coaches track and field for William Colonel Crawford High School.

Through her professional endeavors and volunteer efforts, Balliett is devoted to raising awareness of the need for comprehensive health care in all underprivileged communities worldwide. Balliett also inspires, supports, and celebrates all women on and off stage. She wants to show other women that they can do everything they set their minds to.

More information on the Miss Voluptuous program can be found at https://www.missvoluptuouspageants.com/

