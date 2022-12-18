GOAL Digital Academy Mansfield and Galion honor roll

MANSFIELD– GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students.

There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.

Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility. GOAL is not a one-size-fits-all. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure our graduates are ready for their futures.

GOAL Digital Academy recently announced the students named to the school’s honor roll for the first quarter, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

In order to qualify for the honor roll, students must get all A’s and B’s or one high C.

The following students from Mansfield made the honor roll, listed by grade level:

Kindergarten: Jason Cole, Jay-Lynne Cole, Rebekah Donaugh

1st Grade: Beth Donaugh, Remington Hosler

2nd Grade: Kylie Gwilliam, Rhys Hosler, Breanna Rister

3rd Grade: Henry Greene

4th Grade: Madalyn Hosler, Cayden Hudson, Sutton Miller, Xander Wilson

5th Grade: Jack Anderson, Prince Young

6th Grade: Campbell Good, Ayleah Ousley, Xavier Schuster

7th Grade: Charley Hudson, Chevelle Hudson, Kennedy Hudson

9th Grade: Braylon Chandler, Caiden Dean, Cameron Dillon, Albe Keske

10th Grade: Ryanne Donaugh, Bentley Good, Amelia Miner

11th Grade: Dalton Brewer, Lexi Carroll, Jason Lambert, Dawniella Molina, Eric Pierce, Victoria Summers

12th Grade: Ellie Besco, Morgan Bond, Bree Brinker, Brynlee Chandler, Makylin Feltner, John Knipp, Jordan McDaniel

The following students from Galion made the honor roll, listed by grade level:

Kindergarten: Wyatt Webb

1st Grade: Bella Pelphrey, Bransyn Strouse

2nd Grade: Calah Mahek

3rd Grade: Case Caplinger, Aydin Earnest, Aaliyah Watkins

5th Grade: Brady Hale

6th Grade: Ryleigh Montgomery

7th Grade: Silas Britt, Leora Pelphrey

9th Grade: Shad Benson, Meghan Bussinger, Lillian Chafin, Michael Downing, Ethan Hoover, Daniel Mahek

10th Grade: Jayda Baker, Aleeya Chelski, Shelby Lozier, David Mahek, Garrett Martin, Erica Barclay

11th Grade: Tabitha Conley, Zoe Frary, Wyatt Lengyel, Kevin Snyder

12th Grade: Emma Burkett

The GOAL Digital Academy Mansfield Lab located at 890 West Fourth Street in Mansfield, Ohio and the Galion Lab located at 366 Portland Way North serve students in Mansfield, Galion, and surrounding counties. GOAL celebrates students’ diverse learning styles, interests, and talents by going beyond academics and providing students with well-rounded opportunities to meet new people and engage in their passions. GOAL offers regular family education and networking opportunities and continually works to remove family or community barriers that impact student success.

