‘Holiday Pops’ makes its return

MANSFIELD- The sounds of the season will come alive as The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present its “Holiday Pops” concert at the beautiful Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield.

A perennial family favorite, the Mansfield Symphony and Chorus ring in the season with an enchanting concert of traditional holiday classics along with new favorites, featuring a mix of contemporary and classic holiday repertoire and beloved carols!

Under the direction of Octavio Más-Arocas, the concert features a variety of holiday music and beloved Christmas carols. As part of the Ohio Health Symphony Series, the orchestra will perform on Saturday, December 17 at 8:00pm.

The enchanting program will feature songs such favorites as the “Carol of the Bells,” “O Holy Night,” Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

There is something for every member of the family with an in person visit from Santa Claus, a post office drop off box for Santa Letters, mulled cider, and singing along when the evening comes to climactic close as the Renaissance Theatre is filled with the voices from the audience during the carol sing-along.

Tickets are on sale now for this concert at the Renaissance Box Office, via phone at 419-522-2726, and online at RenTickets.org. The Box Office is open by appointment only. Full-price tickets range from $15 to $40.

The Mansfield Symphony’s “Holiday Pops” concert is presented in part thanks to funding from Metronome Music.