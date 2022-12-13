Celebrate the holidays with GCT

GALION- Do you hear those sleigh bells jingling? Ring-ting tingling? That’s right, Christmas is coming to Galion Community Theatre, and they want to celebrate with you! Right off the tail of their “White Christmas” production, GCT wants to keep the holiday happenings going! The Galion Community Theatre’s annual Christmas variety show is taking place on Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th at 7:00 PM. Come enjoy singing, dancing, comedy, and maybe a little bit of magic as members of the community take the stage to share their talents this holiday season.

Directed by GCT Board Member, Amy Jarvis, “Christmas at the Galion” is a family-friendly event fit for all ages! From Jarvis, “It’s so exciting to see our community come together to create such a special event. ‘Christmas at the Galion’ is my favorite way to enjoy the season!”

Tickets for “Christmas at the Galion” can be purchased for $5.00 each at www.galiontheatre.org/tickets or by calling 419-468-2662 and leaving a voicemail.