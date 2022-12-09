Have a ‘Classy Christmas’

MANSFIELD – A sparkling night of jazz and holiday spirit comes to Mansfield as the Renaissance Theatre presents “We Wish You a Jazzy Christmas!” featuring the fantastic Artistic Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, December 10th at 8:00pm.

The Artistic Jazz Orchestra, led by artistic director/founder Paul Martin, is joined by their magnificent vocalist Kelly Knowlton and a spectacular vocal ensemble.

This magical night will showcase The Artistic Jazz Orchestra as they give their special treatment to such memorable holiday favorites including “Let It Snow,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “The Christmas Song,” “Silent Night,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” and many more.

Founded in 1991, The Artistic Jazz Orchestra has enjoyed performing over the years for the Ashland/Mansfield region in many venues, but in 2020 the band was happy to announce its new home became the glorious Renaissance Theatre. Come and experience the best in big band jazz as only the AJO can offer in this special holiday setting.

Come and witness some of your favorite local and regional jazz musicians, including lead trumpeter Erik Gimbel, trumpeter Jack Schantz, lead alto saxophonist Thomas Reed, tenor saxophonists Bryan Olsheski and Eric Snyder, trombonists Scott Garlock and Vaughn Wiester, and drummer Jim Rupp, to name a few.

The Artistic Jazz Orchestra is proud to include dancers from Richland Academy of the Arts, led by dance department chair Sarah Horrigan-Ramos. Joining the band for the second time, Christmas magic will undoubtedly be made as these dancers float across the stage.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online or at the door. Make sure you do not miss out by visiting the Renaissance Theatre website, rentickets.org, or visit/call the box office at 419.522.2726, 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield.