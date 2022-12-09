Avita Addiction Recovery now open in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – Avita Addiction Recovery is a new program that provides one-on-one outpatient medical treatment for individuals who want to overcome opioid and alcohol addiction. Treatment is led by board-certified addiction medicine specialist P. Stephen Novack, D.O. at Avita Bucyrus Hospital.

Dr. Novack has over 10 years of experience helping patients overcome substance use disorders, including 7 years as the medical director at Maryhaven Marion. “I was amazed to see the number of people that needed help for their addictions,” explained Dr. Novack. “Since then, I have seen hundreds of Marion and Crawford area residents. I’ve shared in their failures and victories, despair and hope, and tears and laughter. Unfortunately, Maryhaven Marion closed earlier this month, but my desire to continue working with substance use patients led to a new venture, Avita Addiction Recovery. It’s an office-based opioid treatment program at Bucyrus Hospital.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.1 million people in the United States suffer from opioid use disorder. Research shows that a combination of medication-assisted therapy and counseling can successfully treat these disorders and help sustain recovery. Avita Addition Recovery provides medically-managed withdrawal and medication therapy for both opioid and alcohol addiction. Treatment is aimed to reduce symptoms, alleviate cravings, and prevent relapse. It can also help prevent or reduce opioid overdose.

“It has been my honor to serve Marion and Crawford counties for the past seven years. I continue to be inspired by the courage and perseverance I witnessed almost daily, and I look forward to continuing to serve patients at my new location,” added Dr. Novack.

To request an appointment for Avita Addiction Recovery, call 419-563-3247.

