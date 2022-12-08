Seniors can enjoy holiday happenings at the Council on Aging

BUCYRUS – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Crawford Council on Aging is offering holiday-themed activities throughout December at 200 S. Spring St.

From noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 7, seniors can have their picture taken in front of a holiday backdrop. Activities coordinator Courtney Moody will take your picture on her phone and then have them printed. One free print given per senior. Digital photos can be sent via email.

Seniors can make Christmas treat boxes at 10 a.m. Dec. 8. Easily cut, fold and tape designed paper to create miniature boxes and bags to fill with candy. This craft is free and donations are appreciated.

Christmas Canvas Painting class is already full, but those wanting to still attend may bring their own canvas. Various designs will be provided, as well as carbon tracing paper, paint, brushes, etc. Free, donations appreciated.

Christmas candlemaking will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 15. Class fee is $5. Each participant will have two small candles in Christmas-themed tins.

This year’s senior holiday party is Winter Wonderland, taking place 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 22. Sign up is limited and required. The party features live music by Michael Rose, hot meal, craft, karaoke and more. Meal sponsored by Bucyrus Lions Club.

There are three bingos planned this month. Hot dog bar and bingo will start at 1 p.m. Dec. 6. Hot dogs, provided by Pathways Hospice, are first come, first served. Crestline bingo will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Crestline Community Center, corner of Thoman and Bucyrus streets in Crestline. A members-only bingo will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 and is only open to current, paid CCCOA activities members.

Senior activities is finishing out 2022 with an End of the Year Social from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 30. Those attending will wear a name tag, enjoy light refreshments, group games and prizes.

“We’re excited to share this holiday season with our seniors and offer fun and friendship,” Moody said. “I’m looking forward to 2023 and sharing some new ideas.”

To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email [email protected] COA activities are open to senior citizens ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.