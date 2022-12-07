TAKE 3 Christmas show coming to town

The Crawford County Community Concert Association is proud to announce that this year’s Christmas Show will be brought to Crawford County by TAKE 3, a genre-defying trio that will be appearing on stage Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Bucyrus.

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, TAKE 3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE 3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. The Nevada Sagebrush says of TAKE 3 “…this group gave us a tremendous night of undisputed talent from some of the most passionate musicians around.”

Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage performing personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and their signature classical mashups. The trio keeps a busy tour schedule, performing over 60 performances around the globe each season.

TAKE 3’s interactive lighting shows, comedic stories of their journey from scales in conservatory practice rooms to pop music in packed stadiums, come together in unforgettable experiences that have fired up concert goers all over the nation.

TAKE 3 was created by violinist/vocalist. Linsey Deutsch, Yannie’s featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the 7 continents. Ms. Deutsch began her career as a classical soloist, performing concerti with symphony orchestras around the country. Ms. Deutsch has become an ambassador for the Violins of Hope project, performing on violins saved in the Holocaust in venues around the country. Ms. Deutsch can be heard throughout Netflix’s popular show, The Witcher and Hulu series All About Pam. Her performances on these Sony soundtracks reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and received millions of streams worldwide.

Great seats are still available for this exciting show 7:00 PM Thursday, December 8 at the Bucyrus Elementary School Auditorium, 245 Woodlawn Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Seats are available at $35, $25 & $20 with additional discounts for students 18 and under.

For additional information, for this great show, show previews and ticket information go to the Concert Association website at: www.crawcocommconcert.com and key on the iTickets.com link or by calling 800 965-9324.

Show previews and tickets are also now on Sale from website crawcocommconcert.com – for the last two shows of the 2022—2023 Season, GENTRI Broadway Covers & More and Linda Davis “An Evening in the Round with Lang Scott & Bill Whyte”.

The Crawford County Community Concert Association is proud to announce that this year’s Christmas Show will be brought to Crawford County by TAKE 3, a genre-defying trio that will be appearing on stage Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Bucyrus. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_TAKE-3.2.jpg The Crawford County Community Concert Association is proud to announce that this year’s Christmas Show will be brought to Crawford County by TAKE 3, a genre-defying trio that will be appearing on stage Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Bucyrus. Photo submitted