GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 2

There was a report made of a domestic dispute on Winchester Road, both parties were given warnings.

A report was made of a student trying to attack a teacher at Galion High School. The student was taken into custody.

A male was issued a citation for an expired license on Portland Way North.

There was a male cited for driving under suspension on West Church Street.

Dec. 3

A caller reported that they were assaulted while working at Dollar General on Harding Way East.

Goodwill made a report that they caught someone stealing on camera.

A juvenile was cited for driving violations on East Street.

Dec. 4

A person was issued a citation for disorderly conduct on Third Avenue.

Dec. 5

A caller reported their home was on fire on Eighth Avenue.

At Dollar Tree there was a report made of hit/skip accident.

A parent reported their child was assaulted at the library.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/12/web1_thumbnail_ECEA958C-F2E5-4CC2-89D1-7B4F79031B14.jpg