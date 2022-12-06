GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 2
There was a report made of a domestic dispute on Winchester Road, both parties were given warnings.
A report was made of a student trying to attack a teacher at Galion High School. The student was taken into custody.
A male was issued a citation for an expired license on Portland Way North.
There was a male cited for driving under suspension on West Church Street.
Dec. 3
A caller reported that they were assaulted while working at Dollar General on Harding Way East.
Goodwill made a report that they caught someone stealing on camera.
A juvenile was cited for driving violations on East Street.
Dec. 4
A person was issued a citation for disorderly conduct on Third Avenue.
Dec. 5
A caller reported their home was on fire on Eighth Avenue.
At Dollar Tree there was a report made of hit/skip accident.
A parent reported their child was assaulted at the library.