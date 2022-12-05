Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.

Rebecca Knipp is a 2011 Pioneer Graduate from Lexington who completed the Early Childhood Education program. Rebecca previously worked in Crestline Schools as a preschool teacher, also serving as the District Librarian for two years. She is currently employed by the Avenue Church and Lifewise Academy.

While at Pioneer, our honoree served as FCCLA President, Student Council Treasurer, Strategic Planning Committee member and SkillsUSA Voting Delegate. She also earned the Director’s Attitude Award, the Award of Merit, the Citizenship Award in both her Junior and Senior years and was a Byron Carmean nominee. She achieved all of this while maintaining a 3.85 GPA. Rebecca continues to make contributions to Pioneer as a longtime member of the Early Childhood Education Business Advisory Committee, an evaluator for Senior Projects, a Strategic Planning Committee member, a CDA Evaluator and a guest speaker in the Early Childhood Education classroom.

Left to Right: Greg Nickoli, Pioneer Superintendent; Distinguished Alumni Honoree Rebecca Knipp.