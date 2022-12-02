Painter to serve at least 20 years on child porn charges

BUCYRUS — A Galion man will spend at least the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Child Pornography. Gary Painter, 51, was sentenced to 20-24 years for the charges by Crawford County Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold, according court records.

According to Crawford County Common Pleas court records, Painter was sentenced on five charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, all of which are second-decree felonies. Additionally, Painter must forfeit all electronics that were connected to the incident. Painter must also register as a Tier II sex offender.

Painter will turn himself in on Jan 13. to begin serving the prison time, per the court records.

This incident stems from a search warrant that was executed on March 21, 2022. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search warrant on State Route 598 to find the devices containing the illegal material.

